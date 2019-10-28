Gabon Eager to Expand Cooperation With Russia From Oil to Farm, Food Industry - Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Gabon wants to expand its cooperation with Russia from the production of mineral resources to agriculture and food industry, Jean Fidele Otandault, the Gabonese minister of investment promotion, told Sputnik

"We have contracts [with Russia] that we signed in the oil sector, but we want to diversify our partnership. We do not only want contracts involving our natural resources, we want to diversify. Until now we had contracts in oil and mining sectors, but we want to enlarge this partnership, including in agriculture and food sector," Otandault said.

He expressed hope that contacts that he had at the first-ever Russia-Africa summit earlier in the week would produce new partnerships with Russian companies.

According to the minister, both countries are mutually interested in cooperation.

"Gabon due its geographical strategic position, political stability and rich natural resources [could offer] wood, oil, magnesium; so we think that Russia can use Gabon as a door to the African continent, which has the most important natural reserves," he pointed out.

Yet, since 2014, Gabon has been seeking to diversify its economy and get rid of the situation when 70 percent of budget revenues came from oil resources. The country therefore needs investors, with agriculture planned to become the key sector of growth, he explained.

"Africa did not develop such agriculture that would allow it to feed all the Africans. We haven't industrialized our agricultural sector enough. And we think that Russia that has developed agricultural technologies can help Gabon develop its agricultural sector," Otandault stressed.

Wood procession, the minister went on, is another sector where Russia could help the country to "transform and export."

The inaugural Russia-Africa summit and economic forum, co-chaired by the presidents of Russia and Egypt, was held in the Russian resort city of Sochi from October 23-24.

The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency was an official media partner of the event.