Gabon Invites Russia to Invest in Tourism Sector, Says Direct Flights Possible in Future

Gabon would very much welcome Russian investment in its tourism sector and would be ready to launch direct flights between the two nations once such a need arose, the African country's minister of investment promotion, Jean Fidele Otandault, told Sputnik

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) Gabon would very much welcome Russian investment in its tourism sector and would be ready to launch direct flights between the two nations once such a need arose, the African country's minister of investment promotion, Jean Fidele Otandault, told Sputnik.

Otandault was on a visit to the resort city of Sochi, which hosted the Russia-Africa summit and economic forum from October 23-24. According to the minister, apart from mineral resources, agriculture and food industry, the two nations could also cooperate in the tourism sector.

"With more than 800 kilometers of the coast, we also invite Russia to invest in the tourism sector. Gabon is a beautiful country with more than 700 bird species, there are more than 200,000 gorillas, there are protected water reserves.

So we invite Russian investors to come and invest in tourism," he said.

The minister noted that Russia and Gabon could agree on direct flights in the future, noting that "it will depend on this economic cooperation of course on which we are actively calling."

Gabon is a country with 2 million population, located on the west coast of Central Africa. Over 10 percent of its territory is designated as national parkland, with the country, according to guidebooks, offering variety of landscapes - from pristine coastal beaches to dense rainforests and savanna.