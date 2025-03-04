Gabon Junta Chief Oligui Says Will Run For President
Libreville, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Gabon's military leader General Brice Oligui Nguema, who led a 2023 coup to end 55 years of Bongo dynasty rule, announced on Monday he would run in April's presidential elections.
Oligui had pledged to hand power back to civilians after a transitional period following the ousting of president Ali Bongo Ondimba in August 2023.
A new electoral code approved at the end of January by the transitional parliament allows members of the military and magistrates to stand for election.
"After careful reflection and in response to your many appeals, I've decided to be a candidate in the April 12 presidential election," Oligui said in a speech in the capital Libreville.
Oligui, who turned 50 years old on Monday, said his vision for the small oil-rich nation was "of a Gabon rising from the ashes".
"I am a builder and I need your courage, your strength to build this country," he said under pouring rain.
To present his candidacy, the former head of the presidential guard must temporarily abandon his general's uniform while running for election, according to the Facebook page Infos CTRI officiel.
"At the end of the election period, he will again wear his military uniform while awaiting the results... If he's elected, he will have to submit a definitive provision" and will no longer wear the uniform.
"If he's not elected, he will return to the barracks," the site added.
