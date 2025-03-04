Gabon junta chief Oligui to run for president

Libreville, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Gabon's military leader General Brice Oligui Nguema, who led a 2023 coup to end 55 years of Bongo dynasty rule, announced Monday that he would run for president in April.

Oligui had pledged to hand power back to civilians in the oil-rich central African nation after an interim period following the ousting of president Ali Bongo Ondimba in August 2023.

But a new electoral code approved at the end of January by the transitional parliament paved the way for members of the military and magistrates to stand for election.

"After careful reflection and in response to your many appeals, I've decided to be a candidate in the April 12 presidential election," Oligui said in a speech in the capital Libreville.

Oligui, who turned 50 on Monday, said his vision for the seven-year term was "of a Gabon rising from the ashes".

"I am a builder and I need your courage, your strength, to build this country," he said under pouring rain.

To present his candidacy, the former head of the presidential guard must temporarily abandon his general's uniform while running for election, according to the Facebook account for his communications, Infos CTRI Officiel.

"At the end of the election period, he will again wear his military uniform while awaiting the results," it said, adding that he would no longer wear the uniform if elected.

"If he's not elected, he will return to the barracks."

- 'Will not change' -

Ahead of Monday's announcement the general made appearances at several public events, notably a large military rally on Saturday and a mass on Sunday where priests released a flock of doves in his honour.

Rumours had circulated that Oligui had handed in his military stripes on Saturday ahead of his presidential tilt.

After a 28-year military career, a seven-year term in office "will not change his way of thinking and acting", the Infos CTRI Officiel message said.

"He will remain pragmatic and true to his values," it said.

According to the site, members of Gabon's defence and security forces make up 11 percent of the electorate.

Oligui, who gives his official speeches in full army dress, has promised to address the issues facing the central African nation, notably its frequent and crippling power cuts.

But critics have accused him of failing to move Gabon on from its decades of rule under the Bongo family, whom he served for years.

Around 20 would-be candidates had already withdrawn last week, according to local media reports.

Candidates have until March 8 to confirm they intend to stand under a process that includes passing a language test, a medical exam and an asset declaration.