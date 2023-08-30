Open Menu

Gabon President Appeals To 'friends' To Speak Up Over Coup

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 30, 2023 | 08:34 PM

Gabon president appeals to 'friends' to speak up over coup

Gabon's President Ali Bongo has appeared in a video calling for his "friends" to "make noise" after military officers in the oil-rich central African state staged a coup

Libreville, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :Gabon's President Ali Bongo has appeared in a video calling for his "friends" to "make noise" after military officers in the oil-rich central African state staged a coup.

"I'm sending a message to all friends that we have all over the world to tell them to make noise for... the people here who arrested me and my family," he said in English, in the clip posted on social media.

Bongo, 64, whose family has ruled Gabon for over 55 years, was placed under house arrest and one of his sons was arrested for treason, the coup leaders said.

Bongo, who was recorded while seated but looked clearly worried, said his son was in one location while his wife was "in another place".

"I'm at the residence and nothing is happening, I don't know what's going on, I'm calling (on) you to make noise," he said.

AFP was not able to determine where or when the video was captured.

Earlier, a military leader said Bongo's son and close adviser Noureddin Bongo Valentin, his chief of staff Ian Ghislain Ngoulou as well as his deputy, two other presidential advisers and the two top officials in the ruling Gabonese Democratic Party (PDG) had been arrested.

They are accused of treason, embezzlement, corruption and falsifying the president's signature, among other allegations, he said.

China has called on Bongo's safety to be guaranteed, while former colonial power France has said it is watching developments in Gabon "with the greatest attention".

Related Topics

Corruption World Social Media France Wife Gabon Family All Top

Recent Stories

UAE President offers condolences on passing of Sar ..

UAE President offers condolences on passing of Sari Al Mazrouei

5 minutes ago
 UAE highlights vital role culture can play in acce ..

UAE highlights vital role culture can play in accelerating climate action

5 minutes ago
 PTI's Ehsan Gul joins Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (I ..

PTI's Ehsan Gul joins Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP)

2 minutes ago
 RWMC distributes pamphlets about smog in imperial ..

RWMC distributes pamphlets about smog in imperial market area

2 minutes ago
 Couple's test essential for controlling Thalassemi ..

Couple's test essential for controlling Thalassemia; Dr Jamal Nasir

2 minutes ago
 Provincial Ombudsman calls on Governor, presents a ..

Provincial Ombudsman calls on Governor, presents annual report of 2022

2 minutes ago
DC visits BVH, inspects treatment facilities

DC visits BVH, inspects treatment facilities

2 minutes ago
 Sindhi rolls out anti drug awareness campaign in e ..

Sindhi rolls out anti drug awareness campaign in educational institutions

2 minutes ago
 Foundation stone laid for renovation,upgradation o ..

Foundation stone laid for renovation,upgradation of ASH: Mayor

14 minutes ago
 LDA demolishes various structures in illegal housi ..

LDA demolishes various structures in illegal housing schemes

2 minutes ago
 SFJ applauds China's inclusion of Arunachal Prade ..

SFJ applauds China's inclusion of Arunachal Pradesh in its map

2 minutes ago
 Two cricketers of victorious squad reaches Peshawa ..

Two cricketers of victorious squad reaches Peshawar, warmly received

1 minute ago

More Stories From World