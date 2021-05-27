Gabon to Be Represented by High-Level Delegation at SPIEF - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) Gabon will be represented by a high-level delegation at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), which Russia will host early in June, Foreign Minister Pacome Moubelet Boubeya announced.

"SPIEF will be held soon, already next week, Gabon will be represented by a high-level delegation," Moubelet Boubeya said at a press conference after talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.