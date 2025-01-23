Gabon To Hold Presidential Election On April 12
Published January 23, 2025
Libreville, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Gabon's transitional government said presidential elections would be held on April 12, a key step to re-establish civilian rule after a coup ended the Bongo dynasty's decades-long reign.
Government spokesman Seraphin Akure Davain made the announcement early Thursday following a cabinet meeting.
"Voting will start at 7:00 am and end at 6:00 pm in line with current laws," he said.
The oil-rich central African country, which had been under the rule of the Bongo family for 55 years, adopted a new constitution in a November referendum.
It provided for a maximum of two seven-year presidential terms, no prime minister and no dynastic transfer of power.
On Monday, a new law allowed military officials to stand in elections, subject to certain conditions.
Transitional President General Brice Oligui Nguema, who swiftly took over as leader after the August 2023 coup, has made no secret of his ambitions to remain in power.
