Gabon To Hold Presidential Election On April 12
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 23, 2025 | 01:10 PM
Libreville, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Gabon's transitional government said Thursday that presidential elections would be held on April 12, a key step to re-establish civilian rule after a coup ended the Bongo dynasty's decades-long reign.
"Voting will start at 7:00 am and end at 6:00 pm in line with current laws," government spokesman Seraphin Akure Davain announced after a cabinet meeting.
The oil-rich central African country, which had been under the rule of the Bongo family for 55 years, adopted a new constitution in a November referendum.
It provided for a maximum of two seven-year presidential terms, no prime minister and no dynastic transfer of power.
On Monday, a new law allowed military officials to stand in elections, subject to certain conditions.
Transitional President General Brice Oligui Nguema, who swiftly took over as leader after an August 2023 coup, has made no secret of his ambitions to remain in power.
Ali Bongo ruled for 14 years until he was overthrown moments after being proclaimed the winner in a presidential election the military and opposition declared fraudulent.
He took office on the death of his father Omar, who had ruled for more than 41 years.
The opposition and the military coup leaders accused Ali Bongo's regime of widespread corruption and poor governance.
