Gabon to Send More Than 40 Top-Level Delegates to 1st Russia-Africa Summit - Ambassador

Gabon has big expectations for the upcoming Russia-Africa Summit and will be represented by a delegation of more than 40 representatives of Gabonese business and politics, including, possibly, President Ali Bongo Ondimba, Ambassador of Gabon to Russia Johanna Rose Mamiaka told Sputnik on Wednesday

The inaugural Russia-Africa Summit is scheduled to take place in late October in the Russian city of Sochi.

"Gabon will actively take part in it and at a very high level of representation, because it's the prime minister, the head of the government, Julien Nkoghe Bekale, who will represent the president Ali Bongo if he can't [go himself].

Gabon's delegation will count some 40 delegates ... This is a big delegation which shows a big interest that Gabon puts in relationship with Russia. We have great expectations for this summit, as we expect to reinforce our economic cooperation, but also political and cultural cooperation," Mamiaka said.

According to the ambassador, the delegation will comprise representatives of Gabon's political and business communities, including the foreign affairs minister, the minister of private-public partnerships, and the minister of oil, gas and hydrocarbons.

The Gabonese delegation is expected to stay in Sochi from October 20-25, she added.