Gabon Votes On New Constitution Hailed By Junta As 'turning Point'
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 16, 2024 | 10:30 AM
Libreville, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) Gabon holds a referendum Saturday on a new constitution that the junta calls a "major turning point" after a coup that brought the curtain down on 55 years of rule by the Bongo dynasty.
The 860,000 registered voters have faced an onslaught of calls by authorities on tv, radio and social media to make their ballot count -- whether they choose a green one meaning "yes" or a red one for "no".
The government even declared a two-day holiday in the run-up and has allowed voters to switch polling stations to avoid "hazards" from travel and weather during the rainy season.
Local media say that voter turnout will be a key factor. Polling stations open at 7:00 am (0600 GMT) and close at 6:00 pm (0500 GMT).
"We have a date with history," transitional President General Brice Oligui Nguema declared on X, alongside a photo of himself in civilian dress and baseball cap, with a voting card in his hand.
The proposed constitution sets out a vision of a presidency with a maximum two terms of seven years, no prime minister and no dynastic transfer of power.
It would also require presidential candidates to be exclusively Gabonese -- with at least one Gabon-born parent -- and have a Gabonese spouse.
The vote is a key step towards the return to civilian rule in the oil-rich central African country promised by the military after its August 2023 ousting of president Ali Bongo Ondimba.
Oligui has vowed to hand power back to civilians after a two-year transition period but has made no secret of his desire to win a presidential election scheduled for August 2025.
