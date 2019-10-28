Gabon strives to become an energy self-sufficient country and wants Russia to help it to develop the energy sector, the African nation's minister of investment promotion, Jean Fidele Otandault, told Sputnik

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) Gabon strives to become an energy self-sufficient country and wants Russia to help it to develop the energy sector, the African nation's minister of investment promotion, Jean Fidele Otandault, told Sputnik.

"We have a hydroelectricity potential of 6,000 million watts. And by 2025 we aim to achieve self-sufficiency in this sector. So we think that Russia can accompany us in the energy sector, because Russia has developed certain number of technologies, and we need Russia to develop energy sector in Gabon," Otandault said.

The minister stressed that one of the key advantages of doing business in Gabon was a stable political and security situation in the country.

"One of Gabon's assets is its political stability. Gabon is a socially stable country. That's why we wish to become a door to the African continent for Russia. We are the country that enjoys certain security compared to other countries in the region. That's why we invite Russian companies to come and settle in Gabon, because we offer you stability that you will not find elsewhere," he pointed out.

Otandault was on a visit to the resort city of Sochi, which hosted the first-ever Russia-Africa summit and economic forum from October 23-24. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency was an official media partner of the event.