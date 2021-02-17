Gabonese Health Ministry Registers Russian Coronavirus Vaccine Sputnik V - RDIF

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 08:42 PM

The Gabonese Health Ministry has registered Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V under a fast-track procedure, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said in a statement on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) The Gabonese Health Ministry has registered Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V under a fast-track procedure, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia's sovereign wealth fund) announces the registration of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus by the Ministry of Health of the Gabonese Republic. The vaccine was approved under the emergency use authorization procedure. Gabon has become the 29th country in the world and 4th state of Africa to register Sputnik V," the statement says.

Sputnik V is in the top three coronavirus vaccines globally in terms of the number of approvals received by government regulators.

"Sputnik V is in high demand globally and more African nations are willing to purchase it as the Russian vaccine is one of the best in the world.

Sputnik V will be an important part of the national vaccine portfolio of Gabon thanks to efficacy of over 90%, safety, proven platform, easy distribution and a number of other advantages," RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said in a statement.

The use of the Sputnik V vaccine has already been approved in Russia, Belarus, Argentina, Bolivia, Serbia, Algeria, Palestine, Venezuela, Paraguay, Turkmenistan, Hungary, the United Arab Emirates, Iran, the Republic of Guinea, Tunisia, Armenia, Mexico, Nicaragua, the Republika Srpska (entity of Bosnia and Herzegovina), Lebanon, Myanmar, Pakistan, Mongolia, Bahrain, Montenegro, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

