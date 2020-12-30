(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) The Gabonese bicameral legislature has approved by an overwhelming majority the constitutional amendments to avoid vacancy in power and a constitutional vacuum if the head of state becomes incapacitated, media reported.

The initiative was prompted by a legal loophole that emerged in late October 2018, when incumbent President Ali Bongo Ondimba suffered a stroke, causing uncertainties among the population of the Central African country, as there were rumors of his death. He made his first public appearance in August 2019.

Under the related amendment, the president's power should they become incapacitated is transferred to the representatives of two parliamentary chambers, the National Assembly and the Senate, and the Defense Minister, unlike before, when the transition was solely possible for the Senate's President.

According to the RFI news outlet, 204 out of 229 lawmakers voted for the constitutional changes, 25 voted against, and there were no abstentions during the Tuesday meeting of two parliamentary chambers.

Among other changes, the new Constitution grants immunity to resigned presidents.