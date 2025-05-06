Gabonese President Appoints VP, Forms New Govt
Sumaira FH Published May 06, 2025 | 05:30 PM
Libreville, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Gabonese President General Brice Oligui Nguema on Tuesday appointed Seraphin Moundounga as the country's vice president (VP) and Alexandre Barro Chambrier as the vice president of the government.
The vice president of the government replaces that of the prime minister, abolished under the new constitution.
Nguema, who was sworn in as president on Saturday, has formed a new government consisting of 30 members, down from 35 in the previous government. This new government includes 10 women, representing 30% of its members.
