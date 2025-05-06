Open Menu

Gabonese President Appoints VP, Forms New Govt

Sumaira FH Published May 06, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Gabonese President appoints VP, forms new govt

Libreville, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Gabonese President General Brice Oligui Nguema on Tuesday appointed Seraphin Moundounga as the country's vice president (VP) and Alexandre Barro Chambrier as the vice president of the government.

The vice president of the government replaces that of the prime minister, abolished under the new constitution.

Nguema, who was sworn in as president on Saturday, has formed a new government consisting of 30 members, down from 35 in the previous government. This new government includes 10 women, representing 30% of its members.

Recent Stories

Bushra Ansari slams Indian Actor Javed Akhtar over ..

Bushra Ansari slams Indian Actor Javed Akhtar over anti-Pakistan remarks

2 hours ago
 Facebook admits to excessive spam in feeds, plans ..

Facebook admits to excessive spam in feeds, plans crackdown on irrelevant posts

2 hours ago
 Gold prices go up by Rs6,100 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices go up by Rs6,100 per tola in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 India is a terrorist state, says Bilawal amid risi ..

India is a terrorist state, says Bilawal amid rising tensions over Pahalgam inci ..

2 hours ago
 TEKNOFEST 2025: Pakistani girls stand first, recei ..

TEKNOFEST 2025: Pakistani girls stand first, receive award from President Erdoğ ..

3 hours ago
 Popular Pakistani YouTuber Rajab Butt returns home ..

Popular Pakistani YouTuber Rajab Butt returns home after 45 days

3 hours ago
Couple, accomplice arrested in Lahore for allegedl ..

Couple, accomplice arrested in Lahore for allegedly selling five-month old baby

3 hours ago
 International superstar Atif Aslam pays a breathta ..

International superstar Atif Aslam pays a breathtaking tribute to the legendary ..

5 hours ago
 realme GT 7 is Coming, Aiming to Become the 2025 F ..

Realme GT 7 is Coming, Aiming to Become the 2025 Flagship Killer

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 May 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 May 2025

9 hours ago

Pakistan mounts diplomatic front to expose India’s provocations: Tariq Fazal

18 hours ago

More Stories From World