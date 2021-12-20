UrduPoint.com

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2021) Leftist congressman Gabriel Boric is ahead in the second round of Chile's presidential election with over 53 percent of the votes, the country's Electoral Service says.

With 13.19 percent of the ballots counted, Chile's far right politician Jose Antonio Kast has 46.

61 percent, while Boric has 53.39 percent, the Electoral Service said on Sunday.

In the first round of the presidential election, held in November, Boric got nearly 26 percent, while Kast secured almost 28 percent of the votes.

