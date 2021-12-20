UrduPoint.com

Gabriel Boric Wins Chile's Presidential Runoff, Kast Admits Defeat

Mon 20th December 2021

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2021) Chile's far right politician Jose Antonio Kast has admitted defeat in the second round of the presidential election and has congratulated leftist congressman Gabriel Boric, who won over 55 percent of the votes.

"I just got off the phone with @gabrielboric and I congratulated him on his great triumph. Starting from today, he is the elected President of Chile and deserves all our respect and constructive collaboration. Chile always comes first," Kast said on Twitter on Sunday.

A number of Latin American leaders, including the presidents of Argentina, Peru, Ecuador and Colombia, have congratulated Boric on his victory via Twitter. Chile's incumbent President Sebastian Pinera who is constitutionally barred from seeking re-election has also offered his congratulations.

"I congratulate Gabriel Boric on his success and wish his government every success," Pinera said on Twitter. According to him, the turnout at the Sunday election was one of the highest at over 8 million.

Chile's Electoral Service said after processing over 99 percent of the ballots that Boric has 55.86 percent, while Kast has about 44 percent of the votes. .

In the first round of the presidential election, held in November, Boric got nearly 26 percent, while Kast secured almost 28 percent of the votes. Since both Kast and Boric failed to get the majority, a runoff vote was scheduled for December 19.

The new presidential term is set to begin on March 11, 2022.

