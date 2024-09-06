Gabrielzinho fails in bid for more Paralympic swim gold, Storey wins again

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Brazilian swimmer Gabrielzinho, one of the faces of the Paris Paralympics, was in action again on Friday but failed to make the final after moving into a different category, while British cyclist Sarah Storey won her 19th gold.

The Brazilian, who has stumps for arms and atrophied legs, has won three gold medals at these Games but had warned that when he moved into the S3 class, he would struggle.

So it proved as he finished fifth in his 50m freestyle heat won by Serhii Palamarchuk of Ukraine, leaving him outside the eighth fastest swimmers from the two heats who qualified for the final.

In other sports, the evergreen Storey won the 19th gold medal of her Paralympic career as she beat French rider Heidi Gaugain in a sprint finish to the cycling road race.