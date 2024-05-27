Open Menu

GAC Takes Part In ICN Conference

Faizan Hashmi Published May 27, 2024 | 07:00 PM

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) The General Authority for Competition (GAC) took part in the International Competition Network (ICN) annual conference, held earlier this May in the city of Sauipe, in the Federal Republic of Brazil, where participants shared experiences and engaged in discussions about competition in emerging markets, interaction between global markets, local needs in agricultural and food markets, and developments in the field of AI.

GAC took part in the conference in order to boost cooperation with international partners.

GAC supervises the enforcement of the Competition Law and its Implementing Regulations, to promote and encourage fair competition, prevent illegal monopolistic practices, guarantee abundance and diversification of goods and services of high quality and competitive prices, and encourage innovation.

