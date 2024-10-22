Open Menu

GACA Issues Airports Performance Report For Sept 2024

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 22, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) issued its September report on the performance of domestic and international airports in Saudi Arabia.

Airports are assessed based on 11 operational performance standards, which align with the strategic objectives to enhance services and ensure a seamless traveller experience at Kingdom airports.

The report ranked highly King Khalid International Airport, King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Airport in Jizan, Al-Ahsa International Airport, and Gurayat Airport.

GACA categorizes airports, for performance evaluation, based on annual passenger numbers, ensuring a transparent approach.

King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh secured the top spot in the category of airports with more than 15 million passengers annually, with an 82% compliance rate. Following closely behind was King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, with 73%.

King Fahd International Airport tied for the first place with Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah in the category of international airports serving 5 to 15 million passengers annually, with a 91% compliance rate.

In the 2 to 5-million annual passenger category, King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Airport in Jizan and Abha International Airport demonstrated a 100% compliance rate. However, King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Airport outperformed Abha International Airport by reaching higher targets in the specified evaluation criteria.

In the category of less than 2 million passengers annually, Al-Ahsa International Airport achieved a 100% compliance rate, outperforming its competitors with regard to average waiting time for departing and arriving flights.

Gurayat Airport came first in the domestic airport category, with a 100% compliance rate. It outperformed all competing airports regarding average waiting time for departing and arriving flights.

GACA evaluates airport performance through operational performance standards focused on critical passenger touchpoints. These include check-in, security, passport control, customs, baggage claim, and assistance to passengers with reduced mobility (PRM). These metrics ensure a seamless and efficient travel experience for all passengers and are aligned with international best practices.

