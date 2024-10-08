Open Menu

GACA Issues Fines Of Nearly SAR8.7 Million In Q3 2024

Sumaira FH Published October 08, 2024 | 05:20 PM

GACA issues fines of nearly SAR8.7 million in Q3 2024

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has issued 197 fines worth SAR8,698,100 imposed on entities and individuals that violated the Civil Aviation Law, its executive regulations, and the authority instructions in the third quarter of 2024.

GACA, represented by the committee responsible for reviewing violations of the Civil Aviation Law, showed in its third quarter report that 177 of the 197 fines were imposed on airlines for failing to comply with the passenger rights protection regulation, with fines amounting to SAR8.4 million. Four other fines were issued to airlines for their non-compliance with the Civil Aviation Law and the instructions issued by the authority, with total fines reaching SAR150,000.

Three fines amounting to SAR60,000 were issued to licensed companies for failing to adhere to the terms of their licenses.

The report also showed that 13 fines totaling SAR25,000 were issued to individuals, including four related to the use of drones without obtaining a permit from GACA. Nine fines amounting to SAR3,100 involved passengers not following aviation safety instructions and misconduct on board aircraft.

GACA noted that these measures are part of its commitment to transparency, ongoing regulatory and supervisory role in the aviation sector, efforts to improve passenger experience, and enhancing the quality of air transport services in the Kingdom.

Related Topics

From Million

Recent Stories

Dubai International Stadium commemorates historic ..

Dubai International Stadium commemorates historic 100th T20I at the venue with s ..

5 minutes ago
 H.E. Hussain Muhammad, Consul General, Graces Chin ..

H.E. Hussain Muhammad, Consul General, Graces Chinar Business Conference at Paki ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Suffers Defeat Against India in ICC Women ..

Pakistan Suffers Defeat Against India in ICC Women's T20 World Cup Second Match

2 hours ago
 Global Village Season 29 elevates guest experience ..

Global Village Season 29 elevates guest experience with exciting new additions a ..

2 hours ago
 vivo V40 5G Now Available in Pakistan: Premium Sma ..

Vivo V40 5G Now Available in Pakistan: Premium Smartphone Co-Engineered with ZEI ..

2 hours ago
 Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited launches high-performanc ..

Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited launches high-performance, fuel-efficient NH-850 tract ..

4 hours ago
Second day of first Test: Pakistan batting continu ..

Second day of first Test: Pakistan batting continues with six wickets down

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 October 2024

9 hours ago
 Kashmiri leaders want justice for Gaza Genocide

Kashmiri leaders want justice for Gaza Genocide

18 hours ago
 Farmers wary of environment, prices caused effect ..

Farmers wary of environment, prices caused effect on agro economy

18 hours ago
 PTI to face action on violating laws of country: R ..

PTI to face action on violating laws of country: Rana

18 hours ago

More Stories From World