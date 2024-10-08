GACA issues fines of nearly SAR8.7 million in Q3 2024

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has issued 197 fines worth SAR8,698,100 imposed on entities and individuals that violated the Civil Aviation Law, its executive regulations, and the authority instructions in the third quarter of 2024.

GACA, represented by the committee responsible for reviewing violations of the Civil Aviation Law, showed in its third quarter report that 177 of the 197 fines were imposed on airlines for failing to comply with the passenger rights protection regulation, with fines amounting to SAR8.4 million. Four other fines were issued to airlines for their non-compliance with the Civil Aviation Law and the instructions issued by the authority, with total fines reaching SAR150,000.

Three fines amounting to SAR60,000 were issued to licensed companies for failing to adhere to the terms of their licenses.

The report also showed that 13 fines totaling SAR25,000 were issued to individuals, including four related to the use of drones without obtaining a permit from GACA. Nine fines amounting to SAR3,100 involved passengers not following aviation safety instructions and misconduct on board aircraft.

GACA noted that these measures are part of its commitment to transparency, ongoing regulatory and supervisory role in the aviation sector, efforts to improve passenger experience, and enhancing the quality of air transport services in the Kingdom.