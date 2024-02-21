GACA participates in Changi Aviation Summit 2024

Singapore, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) A high-level delegation headed by General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) President Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Duailej represented the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at the Changi Aviation Summit 2024 and the Singapore Airshow.

GACA's participation aims to achieve the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 in building an attractive and stimulating environment for the aviation sector and to consolidate the Kingdom’s position as a global center linking Asia, Africa, and Europe.

The Saudi participation falls within the framework of the National Aviation Strategy, which seeks to transform the Kingdom into a global aviation center, enhance international cooperation in the field of air transport, and provide a positive system for investors interested in collaboration with the vital aviation sector.

On the sidelines of the event, the GACA president held a meeting with Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, reviewing the distinguished ties between the two countries, strengthening cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Singapore, and increasing the levels of experience exchange of in the field of civil aviation.

Al-Duailej also met with foreign officials in regional organizations and the civil aviation industry.