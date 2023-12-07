Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published December 07, 2023 | 09:31 PM

GACA president inaugurates ‘Regional Safety Oversight Organization’

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) President of the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), Abdulaziz bin Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Duailj officially inaugurated the Regional Safety Oversight Organization for the middle East and North Africa regions.

According to the SPA, the inauguration took place during the 15th International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Air Services Negotiation Event (ICAN2023) hosted by GACA in Riyadh from December 3 to 7.

The event witnessed the participation of 100 countries and international organizations, along with the presence of 700 experts and specialists in civil aviation.

The Regional Safety Oversight Organization aims to develop and implement national training and safety programme in order to improve aviation safety standards.

The organization's membership includes the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Republic of Sudan, Federal Republic of Somalia, State of Palestine, State of Libya, Islamic Republic of Mauritania, and Republic of Yemen.

In a speech during the inauguration ceremony, Al-Duailj said: "The new organization establishment will be a milestone for all its member states as a testament to their commitment to the safety, quality, and efficiency of aviation to achieve the highest air safety standards".

He expressed gratitude to the Kingdom's wise leadership and pioneering role in supporting all the efforts to develop and raise efficiency in the civil aviation sector regionally and globally under the 2030 Vision.

