GACA President meets with Belarusian Deputy Minister of Transport and Communications

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) President Abdulaziz Al-Duailej met here with a delegation from the Republic of Belarus headed by Deputy Minister of Transport and Communications Sergei Dubina.

The two sides signed a record of discussions that includes agreement on a draft bilateral agreement in the field of air transport services.

The aim is to strengthen relations and pave the way for the signing of a record of consultations between the two governments in the same field.