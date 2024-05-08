GACA President Meets With Belarusian Deputy Minister Of Transport And Communications
Published May 08, 2024 | 01:10 PM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) President Abdulaziz Al-Duailej met here with a delegation from the Republic of Belarus headed by Deputy Minister of Transport and Communications Sergei Dubina.
The two sides signed a record of discussions that includes agreement on a draft bilateral agreement in the field of air transport services.
The aim is to strengthen relations and pave the way for the signing of a record of consultations between the two governments in the same field.
