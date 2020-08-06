UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gaddafi Loyalists Could Sweep Vote In Libyan Polls - Gaddaf Al-Dam

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 11:55 PM

Gaddafi Loyalists Could Sweep Vote in Libyan Polls - Gaddaf al-Dam

Loyalists of ex-Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi could make major gains in an election, Ahmed Gaddaf al-Dam, his cousin and head of the Libyan National Struggle Front, has told Sputnik

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) Loyalists of ex-Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi could make major gains in an election, Ahmed Gaddaf al-Dam, his cousin and head of the Libyan National Struggle Front, has told Sputnik.

"After nine years of negative experience, Libyans will not accept anyone else. If Gaddafi's supporters ran in an election they would easily win over 70 percent of the vote, because we are the majority that has been shut out," he said in an interview.

Gaddaf al-Dam, a close� aide of Gaddafi's, fled to Egypt shortly after unrest broke out in Libya in 2011.

His party belongs to the so-called Green Resistance, which he says consists of 10 officially recognized political groups and undercover militias.

Libya has been without a single government for almost a decade after a NATO-backed uprising toppled Gaddafi, who was later killed. The country is split between a UN-recognized administration in the west and forces loyal to commander Khalifa Haftar in the east.

Related Topics

Election Egypt Vote Split Libya Government

Recent Stories

UAE stocks gain AED8.2 bn in market cap Thursday

2 hours ago

CBUAE includes UAE Dirham as the first settlement ..

2 hours ago

ADNIC reports AED189.7 million in H1 net profit

2 hours ago

Ferozsons Laboratories Limited and HospitALL partn ..

3 hours ago

Sindh Governor condoles demise of senior journalis ..

6 minutes ago

360 Levies staff being trained, second phase of in ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.