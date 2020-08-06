Gaddafi Loyalists Could Sweep Vote in Libyan Polls - Gaddaf al-Dam

Loyalists of ex-Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi could make major gains in an election, Ahmed Gaddaf al-Dam, his cousin and head of the Libyan National Struggle Front, has told Sputnik

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) Loyalists of ex-Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi could make major gains in an election, Ahmed Gaddaf al-Dam, his cousin and head of the Libyan National Struggle Front, has told Sputnik.

"After nine years of negative experience, Libyans will not accept anyone else. If Gaddafi's supporters ran in an election they would easily win over 70 percent of the vote, because we are the majority that has been shut out," he said in an interview.

Gaddaf al-Dam, a close� aide of Gaddafi's, fled to Egypt shortly after unrest broke out in Libya in 2011.

His party belongs to the so-called Green Resistance, which he says consists of 10 officially recognized political groups and undercover militias.

Libya has been without a single government for almost a decade after a NATO-backed uprising toppled Gaddafi, who was later killed. The country is split between a UN-recognized administration in the west and forces loyal to commander Khalifa Haftar in the east.