UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gaddafi Supporters Should Be Let Participate In Libyan National Dialogue - Moscow

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 01:40 PM

Gaddafi Supporters Should Be Let Participate in Libyan National Dialogue - Moscow

The intra-Libyan political dialogue must be inclusive of supporters of the country's toppled leader Muammar Gaddafi, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told Sputnik in an interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2021) The intra-Libyan political dialogue must be inclusive of supporters of the country's toppled leader Muammar Gaddafi, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told Sputnik in an interview.

The Tunisian-hosted Libyan Political Dialogue Forum in December resulted in an agreement among Libya's political rivals to hold a general election in December 2021, the Russian diplomat recalled.

"We believe that the main responsibility for such important decisions and, what is more important, their implementation, must rest with the Libyans themselves. Such decisions must be worked out within a national dialogue with the broadest possible participation of Libyan political forces, including supporters of the Libyan National Army's [LNA] commander, Khalifa Haftar, and supporters of Muammar Gaddafi. In other words, if the predominant majority of Libyans find it necessary to hold elections as scheduled, then it should be so," Vershinin said.

The Russian official endorsed the involvement of the United Nations via "technical and organizational support with respect to the country's sovereignty."

"At the same time, we are convinced that the elections are not the aim per se, but they rather should be incorporated in the much needed transformations in Libya that are called to achieve a true national reconciliation with the preservation of the country's integrity and formation of efficient power institutions," Vershinin added.

Libya has been divided between opposing governments since Gaddafi's overthrow and assassination in 2011. The LNA and a rival force known as the Government of National Accord control the country's east and west, respectively. The eastern-based House of Representatives is aligned with the LNA.

Related Topics

Army United Nations Russia Same Libya December Government Agreement Election 2018

Recent Stories

Vietnam to receive 30M doses of COVID-19 vaccine

3 minutes ago

China to increase efforts to cut carbon emissions: ..

3 minutes ago

Thailand records highest daily spike in COVID-19 i ..

3 minutes ago

Xi signs mobilization order for training of armed ..

3 minutes ago

"A Little Red Flower" continues leading box office ..

8 minutes ago

Russia Reports Over 23,000 New Coronavirus Cases, ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.