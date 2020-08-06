Libyan tribes have enough manpower to repel Turkey's "aggression" without assistance from Egypt, Ahmed Gaddaf al-Dam, the chairman of the Libyan National Struggle Front (LNSF) and a cousin of late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, told Sputnik in an interview

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) Libyan tribes have enough manpower to repel Turkey's "aggression" without assistance from Egypt, Ahmed Gaddaf al-Dam, the chairman of the Libyan National Struggle Front (LNSF) and a cousin of late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, told Sputnik in an interview.

The LNSF is a political movement that unites Gaddafi's supporters and opposes Libya's Ankara-backed Government of National Accord (GNA). Some members of the movement serve in the GNA-rival Libyan National Army (LNA) headed by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar.

"The Libyan National Struggle Front is against any foreign intervention ... We do not need the Egyptian military to repel the aggression of 10,000 Turks. We are capable of it ourselves," Gaddaf al-Dam said.

According to the LNSF leader, Libyan tribes can gather up to 100,000 people to counter an intervention by Turkey, which already sent over 15,000 Syrian mercenaries to Libya.

As of today, Libya is divided between two rival governments � an elected parliament in the east of the country, supported by the LNA, and the GNA in the west, headed by Fayez Sarraj.

Turkey has been providing military assistance to the GNA, while Egypt, which supports LNA, recently approved the possible dispatch of troops to carry out combat missions outside the country. In mid-July, the eastern Libyan parliament permitted the Egyptian armed forces to intervene in Libya, while Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi has said that Cairo will have the right to send forces to the neighboring country if the GNA captures the city of Sirte, located some 900 kilometers (560 miles) away from the Egyptian border.