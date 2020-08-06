Ahmed Gaddaf al-Dam, a cousin and former aide of late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, who currently heads the political wing of the Libyan Struggle Liberation Front, has urged political opponents to forget the conflicts of the past and form a new government in Libya

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) Ahmed Gaddaf al-Dam, a cousin and former aide of late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, who currently heads the political wing of the Libyan Struggle Liberation Front, has urged political opponents to forget the conflicts of the past and form a new government in Libya.

The Libyan Struggle Liberation Front is a political movement comprised of diverse members of the former Gaddafi government. Many activists of the movement are in exile after the events of 2011 and are in opposition to the UN-recognized and Tripoli-based Government of National Accord of Libya (GNA). Some of them, mainly former Libyan military servicemen who were loyal to Gaddafi, currently serve with the Libyan National Army (LNA) headed by Khalifa Haftar.

According to al-Dam, supporters of Gaddafi, united in numerous movements and organizations, do not recognize the political agreements and elections held after 2011's NATO aggression, when the Libyan leader was overthrown and killed.

"We constitute the majority, but we did not participate in the elections. There are one million of our supporters in Egypt, and one more million in Tunisia. As the legitimate regime of Libya, that was attacked by foreigners, we want to return our country.

The solution will not come from abroad, the solution is in Libya," al-Dam told Sputnik.

The former Libyan leader's cousin expressed regret that international organizations and states involved in mediation efforts in Libya do not invite representatives of the movement to any meetings or negotiations.

"We say: let's forget today all the past � both the Gaddafi period and what happened afterward. We need to talk about the future. This is the creation of a new state and the announcement of a general amnesty," he said.

According to him, the new government should be engaged in the unification of all Libyan power structures, which now operate in different regions of the country, under the authority of the military council.

Al-Dam also urged the GNA to transfer the bodies of Gaddafi and his killed supporters to their relatives, as well as to allow his associates to return from abroad.

Libya has been torn apart between two rival governments since the US-supported overthrow and assassination of the country's long-time leader Gaddafi in 2011. The western part of the country, including the capital of Tripoli, is controlled by the GNA, while the eastern is held by the Tobruk-based parliament, which is supported by the LNA.