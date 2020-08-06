UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gaddafi's Cousin Urges Opponents To Forget Past Conflicts, Form New Government In Libya

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 11:01 PM

Gaddafi's Cousin Urges Opponents to Forget Past Conflicts, Form New Government in Libya

Ahmed Gaddaf al-Dam, a cousin and former aide of late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, who currently heads the political wing of the Libyan Struggle Liberation Front, has urged political opponents to forget the conflicts of the past and form a new government in Libya

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) Ahmed Gaddaf al-Dam, a cousin and former aide of late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, who currently heads the political wing of the Libyan Struggle Liberation Front, has urged political opponents to forget the conflicts of the past and form a new government in Libya.

The Libyan Struggle Liberation Front is a political movement comprised of diverse members of the former Gaddafi government. Many activists of the movement are in exile after the events of 2011 and are in opposition to the UN-recognized and Tripoli-based Government of National Accord of Libya (GNA). Some of them, mainly former Libyan military servicemen who were loyal to Gaddafi, currently serve with the Libyan National Army (LNA) headed by Khalifa Haftar.

According to al-Dam, supporters of Gaddafi, united in numerous movements and organizations, do not recognize the political agreements and elections held after 2011's NATO aggression, when the Libyan leader was overthrown and killed.

"We constitute the majority, but we did not participate in the elections. There are one million of our supporters in Egypt, and one more million in Tunisia. As the legitimate regime of Libya, that was attacked by foreigners, we want to return our country.

The solution will not come from abroad, the solution is in Libya," al-Dam told Sputnik.

The former Libyan leader's cousin expressed regret that international organizations and states involved in mediation efforts in Libya do not invite representatives of the movement to any meetings or negotiations.

"We say: let's forget today all the past � both the Gaddafi period and what happened afterward. We need to talk about the future. This is the creation of a new state and the announcement of a general amnesty," he said.

According to him, the new government should be engaged in the unification of all Libyan power structures, which now operate in different regions of the country, under the authority of the military council.

Al-Dam also urged the GNA to transfer the bodies of Gaddafi and his killed supporters to their relatives, as well as to allow his associates to return from abroad.

Libya has been torn apart between two rival governments since the US-supported overthrow and assassination of the country's long-time leader Gaddafi in 2011. The western part of the country, including the capital of Tripoli, is controlled by the GNA, while the eastern is held by the Tobruk-based parliament, which is supported by the LNA.

Related Topics

NATO Army Parliament Egypt Tripoli Tunisia Libya All From Government Million Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE stocks gain AED8.2 bn in market cap Thursday

36 minutes ago

CBUAE includes UAE Dirham as the first settlement ..

1 hour ago

ADNIC reports AED189.7 million in H1 net profit

1 hour ago

Ferozsons Laboratories Limited and HospitALL partn ..

2 hours ago

COVID-19 infection rates among UAE citizens increa ..

3 hours ago

Hamdan Al Mazrouei’s family donates AED1 million ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.