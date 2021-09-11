UrduPoint.com

Gaddafi's Son Moves To Turkey After Release From Prison - Family Member

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 12:00 AM

Gaddafi's Son Moves to Turkey After Release From Prison - Family Member

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2021) The son of the former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, Saadi Gaddafi, moved for Turkey after his release from prison in Tripoli, Moussa Ibrahim, the Gaddafi family representative and former information minister, said Friday.

On Monday, Gaddafi was released from prison in Tripoli and immediately left for Turkey.

"Egypt said it would welcome Saadi, just as Saudi Arabia and Turkey did. The parties' jointly opted for Turkey as it was easier in terms of logistics. Saadi also was in favour of moving to Turkey, and that was done," Ibrahim said as quoted by Haberler.com. news portal.

Saadi's family also moved to Turkey.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry gave no official comments on the issue.

The overthrow and killing of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011 launched a period of political instability in Libya and insecurity for his family members. Three of his sons were killed, while Saadi managed to flee to Niger. In 2014, he was arrested and handed over to the new Libyan authorities.

Saadi Gaddafi used to be a professional football player during his father's rule. Following extradition, he was accused of various crimes committed against protesters during the 2011 uprising and the murder of Libyan football player Bashir Rayani in 2005. The latter charge was lifted in 2018.

