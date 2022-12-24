UrduPoint.com

Gaddafi's Son Must Obey Requirements Of ICC - Libyan Authorities

Umer Jamshaid Published December 24, 2022 | 12:30 AM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2022) Saif al-Islam Muammar al-Gaddafi, the son of former head of Libya Muammar Gaddafi, must obey the requirements of the International Criminal Court (ICC), the head of the Government of National Unity (GNU), Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh told the Al-Arabiya tv channel on Friday.

According to the court's website, Gaddafi allegedly "committed murder" and is also accused of "persecuting" the opposition in 2011. ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said in 2020 that Libya has an obligation to arrest Gaddafi and hand him over to trial.

"Saif al-Islam Muammar al-Gaddafi must obey the rules of the International Criminal Court," Dbeibeh told the TV channel.

Earlier in December, the Libyan court of Sabha city annulled the decision of the country's election commission to suspend Saif al-Islam Muammar al-Gaddafi, the son of former leader Muammar Gaddafi, from the presidential race.

In November, Gaddafi's defense team appealed the decision of the Libyan High National Election Commission to suspend Gaddafi from the presidential race. Consideration of the appeal was hindered by an attack on the court.

