Gaddafi's Son Released From Prison In Libya, Left For Turkey - Reports

Mon 06th September 2021 | 11:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2021) The son of the former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, Saadi Gaddafi, was released from prison in Tripoli and immediately left for Turkey, the Libyan Observer reported.

The overthrow and killing of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011 launched a period of political instability in Libya and insecurity for his family members.

Three of his sons were killed, while Saadi managed to flee to Niger. In 2014, he was arrested and handed over to the new Libyan authorities.

Saadi Gaddafi used to be a professional football player during his father's rule. Following extradition, he was accused of various crimes committed against protesters during the 2011 uprising and the murder of Libyan football player Bashir Rayani in 2005. The latter charge was lifted in 2018.

