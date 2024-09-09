Open Menu

GAFT Leads 1st Round Of GCC-Indonesia FTA Negotiations

Faizan Hashmi Published September 09, 2024 | 06:10 PM

GAFT leads 1st round of GCC-Indonesia FTA negotiations

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) General Authority of Foreign Trade (GAFT) Deputy Governor Fareed bin Saeed Al-Asali led the Saudi delegation at the first round of Free Trade Agreement negotiations between the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the Republic of Indonesia, held in Jakarta from September 9 to 31.

The Saudi team is overseeing the commercial negotiations to ensure that they align with the Kingdom's trade objectives and policies. It consists of nine technical sub-teams that focus on the following areas: goods, services, investment, general provisions, e-commerce, intellectual property, government procurement, rules of origin, and economic evaluation.

These teams, made up of representatives of 46 government entities, are responsible for preparing and coordinating Saudi Arabia's negotiating positions and proposals for discussions at the World Trade Organization and for free trade agreements. In 2023, the volume of trade between Saudi Arabia and Indonesia was approximately $7 billion.

Key Saudi exports to Indonesia included metal products and organic chemicals, while major Indonesian exports to Saudi Arabia were vehicles and their parts, animal and vegetable fats and oils.

Related Topics

World Governor Exports Vehicles Saudi Jakarta Indonesia Saudi Arabia September From Government Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Muqam demands inquiry into alleged use of KP govt ..

Muqam demands inquiry into alleged use of KP govt funds for PTI Islamabad rally

31 minutes ago
 PTI’s Aug 22 Islamabad rally cancelled due to es ..

PTI’s Aug 22 Islamabad rally cancelled due to establishment’s intervention, ..

1 hour ago
 Gold Price Decreases by Rs 1,100 per Tola in Pakis ..

Gold Price Decreases by Rs 1,100 per Tola in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Warsi Beg criticizes Wasim Akram over 'Badoo Baddi ..

Warsi Beg criticizes Wasim Akram over 'Badoo Baddi' video

3 hours ago
 Potential movement could start anytime to focus Ad ..

Potential movement could start anytime to focus Adiala jail, warns Aliya Hamza

3 hours ago
 Mohammad Rizwan expected to be appointed captain a ..

Mohammad Rizwan expected to be appointed captain across all formats

3 hours ago
Humaima’s humorous response about Emraan Hashmi' ..

Humaima’s humorous response about Emraan Hashmi's possible visit to Pakistan g ..

4 hours ago
 Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa declines tenure extens ..

Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa declines tenure extension

5 hours ago
 Elite Corporate Cricket Bash Set to Revolutionise ..

Elite Corporate Cricket Bash Set to Revolutionise UAE's Domestic Cricket Scene

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2024

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From World