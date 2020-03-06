A bust of Yuri Gagarin, the first man in space, was unwrapped on Friday at an astronomy center in the coastal Croatian city of Rijeka in the presence of local and Russian officials

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) A bust of Yuri Gagarin, the first man in space, was unwrapped on Friday at an astronomy center in the coastal Croatian city of Rijeka in the presence of local and Russian officials.

A spokeswoman for Rossotrudnichestvo, the state agency that promotes Russia abroad, told Sputnik that the sculpture was a gift to the city from Moscow-based Dialogue of Cultures-United World fund.

Ex-Soviet cosmonaut Anatoly Artsebarsky was a guest of honor, Natalia Yakimchuk said. He will also deliver a series of lectures timed to the International Day of Planetariums.

The unveiling ceremony was attended by Russian ambassador to Croatia, the deputy mayor of Rijeka, the president of the city's Astronomy Society, members of the Russian diaspora and students.