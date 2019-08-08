(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) Modernization so-called Gagarin's Start launch site at the Baikonur Cosmodrome for launches of new Soyuz-2 rockets will begin in 2020 and is planned to be completed by 2023, the Aerospace Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of Defense and the Aerospace Industry (Kazkosmos) told Sputnik.

"According to preliminary data, the modernization of [Gagarin's Start] will begin in 2020 and last through 2023," the agency said.

Manned missions are currently launched on Soyuz carriers from the number one launchpad, which was used to send Yuri Gagarin to space, and number 31 launch site. There is only one Soyuz-FG rocket with a Ukrainian-made control system left to be launched from Gagarin's Start. The launch is scheduled for September 25, after which all other launches will be carried out from the site number 31.