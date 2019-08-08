UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gagarin's Start Launchpad At Baikonur To Be Upgraded In 2020-2023 - Kazakh Space Agency

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 06:30 AM

Gagarin's Start Launchpad at Baikonur to Be Upgraded in 2020-2023 - Kazakh Space Agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) Modernization so-called Gagarin's Start launch site at the Baikonur Cosmodrome for launches of new Soyuz-2 rockets will begin in 2020 and is planned to be completed by 2023, the Aerospace Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of Defense and the Aerospace Industry (Kazkosmos) told Sputnik.

"According to preliminary data, the modernization of [Gagarin's Start] will begin in 2020 and last through 2023," the agency said.

Manned missions are currently launched on Soyuz carriers from the number one launchpad, which was used to send Yuri Gagarin to space, and number 31 launch site. There is only one Soyuz-FG rocket with a Ukrainian-made control system left to be launched from Gagarin's Start. The launch is scheduled for September 25, after which all other launches will be carried out from the site number 31.

Related Topics

SITE September 2020 All From Industry

Recent Stories

DarkMatter and Khalifa University Launch CyberSecu ..

5 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed sends condolences on death of f ..

7 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Guin ..

8 hours ago

Germany Warns New Israeli Homes in West Bank Under ..

6 hours ago

Grand Imam of Al Azhar receives Emirati delegation

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Foreign Minister of Bu ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.