(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) Yevgenia Gutsul of Moldova's opposition Sor Party, elected head of the autonomous Gagauzia region, condemned the actions of the security officials who confiscated voter lists from the court in the city of Comrat overnight into Wednesday.

Moldova's Fulger ("Lightning") special forces arrived in Gagauzia's capital in the early hours of Wednesday, entered the local court building and carried outside boxes containing the electoral roll. After loading the boxes into several minibuses, they drove away in the direction of Chisinau, accompanied by the shouts of protesters who had gathered in front of the court building.

"(Moldovan President Maia) Sandu has stolen the ballots of our voters, using special ops soldiers. Shame on the president and on all her assistants who go against our people and their will," Gutsul wrote on Telegram as she published the video of the incident.

Victor Petrov, member of the People's Assembly of Gagauzia, said that the actions of the Moldovan special forces were an attempt to intimidate the citizens of the autonomous region.

"Unfortunately, the central authorities continue to violate the right of Gagauzia's citizens to make their choice.

The night intervention of the police and special forces has clearly demonstrated that. The incident took place after the People's Assembly of Gagauzia approved the decision of the Central Election Commission of Gagauzia to elect Yevgenia Gutsul as the head of the autonomous region," he told Sputnik.

On May 14, the second round of elections took place in Gagauzia. On May 15, the head of the regional Central Election Commission, Yana Kovalenko, said that Gutsul from Moldovan opposition party Sor had won the election with 52.34%. However, the Central Election Commission of Moldova said that eight investigations had been opened on May 13 into potentially illegal financing of candidates who received donations over the limit determined by the country's law.

Gagauzia, where most people speak Russian as well as the Turkish-linked Gagauz language, declared independence from the Moldavian Soviet Socialist Republic in 1990 but was integrated into Moldova in 1994. The Gagauz people are Orthodox Christians of Turkic origin.