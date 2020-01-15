UrduPoint.com
Gaidar Economic Forum Begins in Moscow on Wednesday With Panel on Fiscal Stimuli

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) Thousands of Russian and foreign officials, business executives and bankers will gather in Moscow on Wednesday for the opening of an economic forum, dubbed Russian Davos.

The Gaidar Forum honors late Russian statesman and economist Yegor Gaidar who shaped his country's economic transition in the turbulent 1990s through a series of controversial reforms.

Foreign officials and business executives come to the forum to assess Russia's investment environment, while Russians hope to glean an understanding of prospects for the country's economic growth.

This year's 11th edition, titled Challenges of the New Decade, will be held at Presidential academy. It will bring together almost 15,000 participants, including some 600 guests from more than 30 countries.

It will open with a panel on the outlooks for central banks as they look for monetary incentives going beyond quantitative easing. Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin will share his vision of a new monetary theory.

Wednesday will also see Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko, top EU diplomat in Russia Markus Ederer and former Austrian chancellor Wolfgang Schuessel discuss the EU-Russian relationship.

The two-day gathering kicks off just a week before world leaders, top executives and central bankers flock to the World Economic Forum in the Swiss alpine resort town of Davos for their traditional annual convention.

