Gakpo double helps 'almost perfect' Liverpool thrash Ipswich

Liverpool, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Arne Slot hailed Liverpool's "almost perfect" 4-1 demolition of Ipswich as the Premier League leaders moved a step closer to the title on Saturday.

Cody Gakpo struck twice after Dominik Szoboszlai and Mohamed Salah netted at Anfield in a dominant performance that kept Liverpool six points clear of Arsenal with a game in hand.

Just a second league title in 35 years and a 20th overall to match Manchester United's English record now seems just a matter of time in Slot's first season in charge.

"It's been a few times we have played a home game and conceded a goal at the start. Today is the way you want to start a game," Slot said.

"We were aggressive, dominant for 85 minutes, they had hardly been in our half.

"At the end, we are all disappointed conceding from a corner, the first one this season, but for 85 minutes it was almost a perfect performance against a team that plays a low block.

"That's not always easy but the way we did it was really good."

The Dutchman was able to make five changes from Tuesday's 2-1 win over Lille that also secured direct passage to the last 16 of the Champions League in a sparkling season for the six-time European champions.

By contrast, Ipswich are finding the step up to the Premier League a bridge too far after back-to-back promotions.

Kieran McKenna's men were thrashed 6-0 at home by Manchester City last weekend and could easily have suffered the same margin or more on their first trip to Anfield since 2002.

Slot has been keen for Szoboszlai to up his scoring contribution from midfield and the Hungarian led the way with a fine low strike for his fourth goal of the campaign after just 11 minutes.

Salah had been made to wait to usurp Thierry Henry as the Premier League's seventh highest goalscorer of all time after blanking away at Nottingham Forest and Brentford.

- Salah praise -

The Egyptian made sure normal service was resumed by firing in high from Gakpo's cross for his 176th Premier League goal and 19th of the season to move two clear of Erling Haaland and Alexander Isak in the race for the golden boot.

Salah's Liverpool future remains in doubt after his hints that he could leave when his contract expires at the end of this season.

Despite the contract negotiation impasse, Slot praised Salah's commitment to Liverpool.

"Mostly about Mo it's his contract or his goals and now it's his defensive work rate. I think that stood out," Slot said.

"But if you look at almost all the times we have lost the ball, I saw a reaction off many players.

"It's so difficult to control a counter-attack and the only way to do so is what Mo did in this moment."

Szoboszlai's forward runs were a constant threat for the Ipswich defence and the source of the third goal as Gakpo turned home the rebound after Christian Walton saved the midfielder's initial effort.

Liverpool unsurprisingly eased off in the second half amid a gruelling schedule as they remain in the hunt for four competitions.

Gakpo headed in Trent Alexander-Arnold's inviting cross for his 14th goal of the season.

Ipswich did at least get a consolation in the final minute when Jacob Greaves headed in from Julio Enciso's corner.

However, the real test of their survival hopes comes next weekend when bottom-of-the-table Southampton visit Portman Road in a must-win clash for the Tractor Boys.

Ipswich remain in the relegation zone but only on goal difference behind Wolves.

