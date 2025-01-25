Gakpo Stars As Liverpool Rout Ipswich, Arsenal Survive Red Card Drama To Beat Wolves
Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2025 | 11:30 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Cody Gakpo struck twice as Premier League leaders Liverpool thrashed Ipswich 4-1 to maintain their six-point lead over Arsenal, who survived Myles Lewis-Skelly's controversial red card to snatch a 1-0 win at Wolves on Saturday.
Arne Slot's side cruised to their second successive league victory thanks to a first half goal-spree at Anfield.
Dominik Szoboszlai's 11th-minute opener fizzed past Ipswich goalkeeper Christian Walton from Ibrahima Konate's assist.
Mohamed Salah doubled Liverpool's advantage in the 35th minute with a fierce strike for his 23rd goal in all competitions this term.
It was also the Egypt forward's 100th Premier League goal at Anfield.
Gakpo killed off Ipswich before half-time when he bundled home after Walton parried Szoboszlai's shot in the 44th minute.
The Dutch forward netted again in the 66th minute, heading past Walton from Trent Alexander-Arnold's cross.
Jacob Greaves' stoppage-time diving header was little consolation for third-bottom Ipswich, who have conceded 10 goals in their last two league games.
Liverpool's 16th win from 22 league games this season keeps them on course for a first English title since 2020.
The quadruple-chasing Reds have a game in hand on second-placed Arsenal, who left it late before keeping the pressure on the leaders.
Arsenal, without ill captain Martin Odegaard, had Lewis-Skelly contentiously sent off for tripping Matt Doherty to stop a Wolves counter-attack in the 43rd minute.
It was a cynical challenge but Arsenal were furious, protesting that the tackle was too far from goal to warrant a red card.
The Premier League Match Centre confirmed on social media that the 18-year-old defender was sent off for "serious foul play".
But Wolves were also reduced t0 10 men in the 70th minute when Joao Gomes earned a second booking for a foul on Jurrien Timber.
And Italy defender Riccardo Calafiori won it for Arsenal in the 74th minute with a half-volley that went in off the far post.
Recent Stories
Department of Health to showcase Abu Dhabi’s transformative vision for healthc ..
Chinese New Year celebrations in Dubai seamlessly blend technology with cultural ..
Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa crowns winners of Areela 60-ft Dhow Sailing Race
India's Indore, Udaipur recognised as 'Wetland Accredited Cities'
Chaudhry Salik Hussain has a special vision for youth. Khawaja Ramiz Hassan
First edition of UAE National MMA Championship gets underway in Abu Dhabi
M42 leading AI revolution in healthcare
200 Palestinian prisoners released in exchange for 4 Israeli female soldiers
Meta to spend up to $65 billion this year to power AI goals
Emirates Arabian Horses Cup-Endurance kicks off Sunday
'Pearl of the East Coast' festival draws remarkable turnout of visitors
SCCF launches awards for best, oldest vehicles
More Stories From World
-
Gakpo stars as Liverpool rout Ipswich, Arsenal survive red card drama to beat Wolves6 minutes ago
-
Kane scores as Bayern Munich go six points clear25 minutes ago
-
RugbyU: French Top 14 results - 1st update26 minutes ago
-
Football: English Championship table26 minutes ago
-
Cricket: India v England, 2nd T20 score26 minutes ago
-
UN Security Council renews call for addressing conditions conducive to spread of terrorism36 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's UN envoy meets Congolese foreign minister on M23 rebels' new attacks36 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia dispatches 54 relief trucks to Syria, reinforcing humanitarian aid efforts36 minutes ago
-
Football: English Championship results46 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League results56 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table1 hour ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results1 hour ago