Gakpo stars as Liverpool rout Ipswich, Arsenal survive red card drama to beat Wolves

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Cody Gakpo struck twice as Premier League leaders Liverpool thrashed Ipswich 4-1 to maintain their six-point lead over Arsenal, who survived Myles Lewis-Skelly's controversial red card to snatch a 1-0 win at Wolves on Saturday.

Arne Slot's side cruised to their second successive league victory thanks to a first half goal-spree at Anfield.

Dominik Szoboszlai's 11th-minute opener fizzed past Ipswich goalkeeper Christian Walton from Ibrahima Konate's assist.

Mohamed Salah doubled Liverpool's advantage in the 35th minute with a fierce strike for his 23rd goal in all competitions this term.

It was also the Egypt forward's 100th Premier League goal at Anfield.

Gakpo killed off Ipswich before half-time when he bundled home after Walton parried Szoboszlai's shot in the 44th minute.

The Dutch forward netted again in the 66th minute, heading past Walton from Trent Alexander-Arnold's cross.

Jacob Greaves' stoppage-time diving header was little consolation for third-bottom Ipswich, who have conceded 10 goals in their last two league games.

Liverpool's 16th win from 22 league games this season keeps them on course for a first English title since 2020.

The quadruple-chasing Reds have a game in hand on second-placed Arsenal, who left it late before keeping the pressure on the leaders.

Arsenal, without ill captain Martin Odegaard, had Lewis-Skelly contentiously sent off for tripping Matt Doherty to stop a Wolves counter-attack in the 43rd minute.

It was a cynical challenge but Arsenal were furious, protesting that the tackle was too far from goal to warrant a red card.

The Premier League Match Centre confirmed on social media that the 18-year-old defender was sent off for "serious foul play".

But Wolves were also reduced t0 10 men in the 70th minute when Joao Gomes earned a second booking for a foul on Jurrien Timber.

And Italy defender Riccardo Calafiori won it for Arsenal in the 74th minute with a half-volley that went in off the far post.