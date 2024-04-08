Open Menu

Galaxies Exhibit Increasing Level Of Chaos As They Age: Study

Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2024 | 12:30 PM

Galaxies exhibit increasing level of chaos as they age: study

SYDNEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) - A project led by the Australian research center ASTRO 3D has recently highlighted age as one of the most crucial drivers in how stars orbit within galaxies, suggesting that the arrangement of stars gets messier over time.

In their study recently published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society journal, a group of international researchers analyzed observations by the SAMI Galaxy Survey, which covered over 3,000 galaxies across a large range of environments.

Using a partial correlation analysis, they consistently found that age or specific star formation rate is the Primary parameter correlating with spin.

"We do know that age is affected by the environment. If a galaxy falls into a dense environment, it will tend to shut down the star formation. So galaxies in denser environments are, on average, older," Jesse van de Sande, an astronomer from the University of New South Wales and second author of the study, noted in a statement released on Monday.

"The point of our analysis is that it's not living in dense environments that reduce their spin, it's the fact that they're older," said the expert.

Related Topics

Van Wales From

Recent Stories

Always Up-to-Date: Enjoy the Latest Android Update ..

Always Up-to-Date: Enjoy the Latest Android Updates on Your Infinix NOTE 40 Seri ..

13 minutes ago
 PSX witnesses rise as KSE-100 benchmark surges by ..

PSX witnesses rise as KSE-100 benchmark surges by 0.9 per cent

17 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s likely squad for upcoming T20I series ..

Pakistan’s likely squad for upcoming T20I series against New Zealand

26 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm common resolve to ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm common resolve to further strengthen ties

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 April 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 April 2024

3 hours ago
Babar Azam reflects on pre-season camp in Kakul

Babar Azam reflects on pre-season camp in Kakul

18 hours ago
 Health activists express concerns over attempts to ..

Health activists express concerns over attempts to derail tobacco control

18 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2024

1 day ago
 Over 20 million pilgrims visit Prophet's Mosque in ..

Over 20 million pilgrims visit Prophet's Mosque in holy month of Ramadan

2 days ago
 Authorities asked to de-seal Walton Tobacco compan ..

Authorities asked to de-seal Walton Tobacco company for employment of 400 worker ..

2 days ago

More Stories From World