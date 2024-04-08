Galaxies exhibit increasing level of chaos as they age: study

SYDNEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) - A project led by the Australian research center ASTRO 3D has recently highlighted age as one of the most crucial drivers in how stars orbit within galaxies, suggesting that the arrangement of stars gets messier over time.

In their study recently published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society journal, a group of international researchers analyzed observations by the SAMI Galaxy Survey, which covered over 3,000 galaxies across a large range of environments.

Using a partial correlation analysis, they consistently found that age or specific star formation rate is the Primary parameter correlating with spin.

"We do know that age is affected by the environment. If a galaxy falls into a dense environment, it will tend to shut down the star formation. So galaxies in denser environments are, on average, older," Jesse van de Sande, an astronomer from the University of New South Wales and second author of the study, noted in a statement released on Monday.

"The point of our analysis is that it's not living in dense environments that reduce their spin, it's the fact that they're older," said the expert.