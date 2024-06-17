Open Menu

Galthie Names 19 Uncapped Players For France Summer Tour

Published June 17, 2024

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2024) France coach Fabian Galthie named 19 uncapped players in his initial squad for the summer tour to South America on Monday.

The list includes many from the France team that won the Under-20 World Cup last year, including Pau's 19-year-old wing Theo Attissogbe and Montpellier's 20-year-old flanker, and occasional captain this season, Lenni Nouchi.

Galthie also named Munster centre Antoine Frisch, who has played for Emerging Ireland and was being courted by the Irish for the full national set-up, and prop forward Regis Montagne from ProD2 side Grenoble.

Scrum-half Baptiste Serin, whose Toulon side were beaten by La Rochelle on Saturday, is by some way the most experienced player on the list with 44 international caps.

There is room also for his Toulon teammate Melvyn Jaminet, Montpellier centre Arthur Vincent, Lyon scrum-half Baptiste Couilloud and prop Demba Bamba, each of whom has significant Test experience.

No players from Toulouse, La Rochelle, Stade Francais and Bordeaux-Begles have been selected as they are still in Top 14 contention but Galthie will add another 10 players on Sunday after the semi-finals are settled.

France will play two Test against Argentina on July 6 and 13 with a Test against Uruguay sandwiched between them on July 10.

Squad

Forwards: Hugo Auradou, Demba Bamba, Gaetan Barlot, Teddy Baubigny, Giorgi Beria, Ibrahim Diallo, Jean-Baptiste Gros, Mickael Guillard, Jordan Joseph, Thomas Laclayat, Regis Montagne, Lenni Nouchi, Matis Perchaud, Yann Peysson, Janick Tarrit, Tevita Tatafu, Killian Tixeront, Posolo Tuilagi, Florent Vanverberghe

Backs: Theo Attissogbe, Leo Berdeu, Louis Carbonel, Baptiste Couilloud, Leon Darricarrere, Antoine Frisch, Emilien Gailleton, Nathanael Hulleu, Melvyn Jaminet, Baptiste Jauneau, Joris Jurand, Baptiste Serin, Arthur Vincent

