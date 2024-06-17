Galthie Names 19 Uncapped Players For France Summer Tour
Sumaira FH Published June 17, 2024 | 05:50 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2024) France coach Fabian Galthie named 19 uncapped players in his initial squad for the summer tour to South America on Monday.
The list includes many from the France team that won the Under-20 World Cup last year, including Pau's 19-year-old wing Theo Attissogbe and Montpellier's 20-year-old flanker, and occasional captain this season, Lenni Nouchi.
Galthie also named Munster centre Antoine Frisch, who has played for Emerging Ireland and was being courted by the Irish for the full national set-up, and prop forward Regis Montagne from ProD2 side Grenoble.
Scrum-half Baptiste Serin, whose Toulon side were beaten by La Rochelle on Saturday, is by some way the most experienced player on the list with 44 international caps.
There is room also for his Toulon teammate Melvyn Jaminet, Montpellier centre Arthur Vincent, Lyon scrum-half Baptiste Couilloud and prop Demba Bamba, each of whom has significant Test experience.
No players from Toulouse, La Rochelle, Stade Francais and Bordeaux-Begles have been selected as they are still in Top 14 contention but Galthie will add another 10 players on Sunday after the semi-finals are settled.
France will play two Test against Argentina on July 6 and 13 with a Test against Uruguay sandwiched between them on July 10.
Squad
Forwards: Hugo Auradou, Demba Bamba, Gaetan Barlot, Teddy Baubigny, Giorgi Beria, Ibrahim Diallo, Jean-Baptiste Gros, Mickael Guillard, Jordan Joseph, Thomas Laclayat, Regis Montagne, Lenni Nouchi, Matis Perchaud, Yann Peysson, Janick Tarrit, Tevita Tatafu, Killian Tixeront, Posolo Tuilagi, Florent Vanverberghe
Backs: Theo Attissogbe, Leo Berdeu, Louis Carbonel, Baptiste Couilloud, Leon Darricarrere, Antoine Frisch, Emilien Gailleton, Nathanael Hulleu, Melvyn Jaminet, Baptiste Jauneau, Joris Jurand, Baptiste Serin, Arthur Vincent
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024
PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024
S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet
4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole
Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update
Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated
Hot, dry weather for city
Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to enhance Hajj pilgrims experience
More Stories From World
-
Austria vows legal action over EU nature law approval11 minutes ago
-
Putin to make 'friendly' visit to North Korea21 minutes ago
-
10 migrants dead, dozens missing after two shipwrecks off Italy21 minutes ago
-
Eight killed in India train crash after driver misses signal2 hours ago
-
Austria's support gets EU biodiversity law over the line2 hours ago
-
Walsh follows up 100m fly world record with Olympic berth3 hours ago
-
France begins frenetic campaign after Macron poll gamble3 hours ago
-
'Meaty rice'? South Korean professor aims to change global protein3 hours ago
-
Eight killed in India train crash after driver misses signal3 hours ago
-
Lull in Gaza fighting as Biden urges truce in Eid message3 hours ago
-
Biden voices concern over Palestinians' plight in Gaza as Muslims mark Eid al-Adha in U.S.4 hours ago
-
On thin ice: Greenland's last Inuit polar bear hunters4 hours ago