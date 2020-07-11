UrduPoint.com
Gamalei's COVID-19 Vaccine Volunteers Responding to Inoculation Well - Sechenov University

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2020) Volunteers who have been administered a vaccine produced by Russia's Gamalei Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology are responding to inoculation positively, and their condition raises no concerns, the director of the Scientific-Practical Center of Interventional Cardioangiology of Sechenov University told reporters on Saturday.

The vaccine is being separately tested on volunteers at Sechenov University and the Burdenko Main Military Clinical Hospital.

"In general, the vaccine is well tolerated, and the condition [of the volunteers] does not cause any clinical concerns," the center's director, Sergey Semitko, said.

According to him, reliable results of the first phase of the clinical trial will be ready at the end of the month.

The vaccine is made artificially and does not contain coronavirus itself, Vadim Tarasov, director of the university's Institute for Pharmaceutical Science and Translational Medicine, specified.

"The drug is a recombinant adenovirus vaccine, which, in fact, is inanimate and created artificially ... but the principle of its action is that it should cause immunity, an immune response similar to the immune response that occurs to a coronavirus," he clarified.

