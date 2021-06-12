Gamaleya Center Chief Says Intranasal Vaccine Against COVID Tried in Children Aged 8-9

Alexander Gintsburg, the chief of the Russian Gamaleya Research Center, which developed Sputnik V vaccine, said on Saturday that several children aged 8-9 were administered the vaccine intranasally

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2021) Alexander Gintsburg, the chief of the Russian Gamaleya Research Center, which developed Sputnik V vaccine, said on Saturday that several children aged 8-9 were administered the vaccine intranasally.

"Frankly speaking, we just immunize our small [children aged 8-9] intranasally, so we spray the same vaccine into the nose. It defends well, very well," Gintsburg said during his talk with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to the scientist, there were neither side effects nor high temperature among the children.

Gintsburg added that they administered smaller doses with the use of a special nozzle that allows spraying the vaccine into the nose. He mentioned that in case of intranasal vaccination not more than 50% of the drug gets into the blood.

On Saturday, Putin presented state awards during the ceremony in the Kremlin, including to developers of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19.