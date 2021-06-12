UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gamaleya Center Chief Says Intranasal Vaccine Against COVID Tried In Children Aged 8-9

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 10:31 PM

Gamaleya Center Chief Says Intranasal Vaccine Against COVID Tried in Children Aged 8-9

Alexander Gintsburg, the chief of the Russian Gamaleya Research Center, which developed Sputnik V vaccine, said on Saturday that several children aged 8-9 were administered the vaccine intranasally

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2021) Alexander Gintsburg, the chief of the Russian Gamaleya Research Center, which developed Sputnik V vaccine, said on Saturday that several children aged 8-9 were administered the vaccine intranasally.

"Frankly speaking, we just immunize our small [children aged 8-9] intranasally, so we spray the same vaccine into the nose. It defends well, very well," Gintsburg said during his talk with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to the scientist, there were neither side effects nor high temperature among the children.

Gintsburg added that they administered smaller doses with the use of a special nozzle that allows spraying the vaccine into the nose. He mentioned that in case of intranasal vaccination not more than 50% of the drug gets into the blood.

On Saturday, Putin presented state awards during the ceremony in the Kremlin, including to developers of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Same Blood

Recent Stories

President of Global Council for Tolerance meets Iv ..

22 minutes ago

FIA extends date of 1143 posts by one week; Sheikh ..

2 minutes ago

Danish Soccer Player Christian Eriksen Collapses D ..

2 minutes ago

Hefty amount earmarked for social sectors to provi ..

2 minutes ago

'Excellent' Moore grabs point for Wales in Euro 20 ..

2 minutes ago

Govt presented pro-people and growth-oriented budg ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.