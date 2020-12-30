Gamaleya Center Conducting Animal Trials of Antibodies-Based Drug for Treatment of COVID

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) Russia's Gamaleya Center is testing an antibodies-based drug for treatment of the coronavirus on experimental animals, the head of the center, Alexander Gintsburg, told Sputnik.

"Yes, of course, on experimental animals at the moment.

Then, it will be on monkeys," he said, answering whether the drug was already being tested on animals.

The center plans to begin trials of the antibodies-based drug for treatment of the coronavirus on humans in the fall, Gintsburg said.

"I hope that the first phase of human trials will begin in the fall, maybe a little earlier," he said.