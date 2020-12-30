UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gamaleya Center Conducting Animal Trials Of Antibodies-Based Drug For Treatment Of COVID

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 15 seconds ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 09:13 PM

Gamaleya Center Conducting Animal Trials of Antibodies-Based Drug for Treatment of COVID

Russia's Gamaleya Center is testing an antibodies-based drug for treatment of the coronavirus on experimental animals, the head of the center, Alexander Gintsburg, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) Russia's Gamaleya Center is testing an antibodies-based drug for treatment of the coronavirus on experimental animals, the head of the center, Alexander Gintsburg, told Sputnik.

"Yes, of course, on experimental animals at the moment.

Then, it will be on monkeys," he said, answering whether the drug was already being tested on animals.

The center plans to begin trials of the antibodies-based drug for treatment of the coronavirus on humans in the fall, Gintsburg said.

"I hope that the first phase of human trials will begin in the fall, maybe a little earlier," he said.

Related Topics

Russia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UK Has Enough COVID-19 Vaccine Doses on Order to V ..

13 seconds ago

US Sanctions Venezuelan Judge, Prosecutor Over Tri ..

17 seconds ago

Facebook to close Irish units at center of tax dis ..

18 seconds ago

European stocks slip despite UK approval of AstraZ ..

20 seconds ago

Tottenham v Fulham Premier League match postponed ..

3 minutes ago

Umar Ayub vows produce cheaper energy by utilizing ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.