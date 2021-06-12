Gamaleya Center Deputy Head Not Ruling Out Local COVID-19 Variants in Moscow

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2021) There is a possibily that domestic mutations of COVID-19 may emerge in the future, Denis Logunov, the Russian Gamaleya National Center deputy head, said on Saturday.

"The main thing is that in Moscow there could be its own 'Moscow' [COVID-19] strains," Logunov said, during his talk with Russian President Vladimir Putin.