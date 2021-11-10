Gamaleya Center Developing Medicine Containing Antibodies to Treat COVID - Director

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) Russia's Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology is developing a medicine containing antibodies to treat coronavirus patients, the center's director, Alexander Gintsburg, told Sputnik.

"We are currently developing antibodies that can be given to patients with coronavirus in the form of a medicine," Gintsburg said.