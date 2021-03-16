Gamaleya Center Director Supports Idea of Vaccination Certificates

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) Alexander Gintsburg, the head of the Russian Gamaleya national center of epidemiology and microbiology, said on Tuesday that he supports the idea of introducing certificates for those inoculated against COVID-19.

"I take it positively," Gintsburg said during a briefing.

Sputnik V was developed at the Gamaleya center and was registered by Russia's health ministry last August. As the third stage of clinical research showed, the vaccine's efficiency reaches 91.6 percent. More than 40 countries, including Hungary, the UAE, Iran, Belarus and Argentina allowed Sputnik V to be used for mass vaccination.