UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gamaleya Center To Send Researchers To Rome For Lab Studies Of Sputnik V - Spallanzani

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 21st March 2021 | 04:50 PM

Gamaleya Center to Send Researchers to Rome for Lab Studies of Sputnik V - Spallanzani

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2021) The Russian Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology will send three staffers to Rome to join their Italian colleagues in studies of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, Francesco Vaia, the medical director of the National Institute for Infectious Diseases Lazzaro Spallanzani (INMI), said on Sunday.

On Saturday, the president of the central Lazio region, Nicola Zingaretti, said that the INMI was ready to start lab trials of the Gamaleya-developed Sputnik V once the relevant agreement was reached. The day before that, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said he did not rule out that in the absence of coordination within the EU, the country would order the Russian vaccine.

"After signing a non-disclosure agreement, the Gamaleya Center will send three researchers to monitor lab studies of the behavioral factors of the Sputnik V vaccine," Vaia told the Il Messaggero newspaper.

The INMI medical director added that the institute would also consider the possibility of revaccinating research participants of the Italian-made vaccine developed by ReiThera biotech company.

"The plan is to vaccinate part of the volunteers with ReiThera ... another part with Sputnik V ... and the third, last part with a dose of RNA vaccines, such as Pfizer and Moderna. This may help us understand if the second dose of ReiThera can be combined with a different type of vaccine," Vaia explained.

The study of Sputnik V vaccine's efficacy in the fight against different COVID-19 variants will be conducted without volunteers, as researchers will use blood samples from patients who have had the UK, Brazilian and South African coronavirus strains, the official noted, adding that these samples would also be sent to Moscow.

In February, the INMI submitted a positive opinion to the Italian Ministry of Health regarding the efficacy and safety of the Russian vaccine. The institute chief said that the country would send two inspectors to visit vaccine production sites in Russia.

Sputnik V has already been approved for use in 54 countries. The prestigious Lancet medical magazine published a study in February, confirming the vaccine efficacy at 91.6 percent.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Russia Company Visit Rome United Kingdom February May Sunday From Agreement Blood Coronavirus

Recent Stories

DEWA marks World Water Day 2021

8 minutes ago

RTA signs MoU with Sharjah Commerce and Tourism to ..

24 minutes ago

SZBA reveals shortlists for ‘Arab Culture in Oth ..

53 minutes ago

Abdullah Al Zaabi member of Technical Committee of ..

54 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,717 new COVID-19 cases, 1,960 reco ..

2 hours ago

UAE President, VP congratulate nations celebrating ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.