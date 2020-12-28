(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) The head of Russia's Gamaleya research center, which is behind the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, Alexander Gintsburg, told Sputnik that the Russian Ministry of Health is working with the Moscow city government and the banking giant SberBank to concoct a drug to treat COVID-19 patients.

Gintsburg announced that the center was working on a drug, based on antibody treatment, in November. He estimated that the project may take up to a year before the drug is deemed safe and registered.

"I won several [grants] because we will have several approaches and, possibly, several drugs.

Everything is done very well, fundamentally and comprehensively. The Moscow government is involved in this, Sberbank is involved in financing, the Ministry of Health is naturally involved," Gintsburg told Sputnik.

Gamaleya was the first entity to receive authorization to mass-produce its vaccine against the coronavirus earlier in August. The vaccine had since proved over 90 percent efficacy and has begun to be rolled out across Russia in December.