Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 06:20 PM

Gamaleya Chief Promises Putin That COVID-19 Vaccine for Kids Will Be Ready by September 15

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2021) The director of the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, Alexander Gintsburg, assured Russian President Vladimir Putin that a COVID-19 vaccine for children would be ready by September 15.

"It looks like we are going to keep our word we gave you in Yaroslavl [to design a vaccine for young people]. Just maybe it won't be ready by September 1, but by September 15," Gintsburg said.

The scientist noted that the vaccine developers "spent three months convincing the regulators" to expedite the process.

"Three months. But we have finally convinced them, just yesterday or the day before. And by September 15, maximum by September 20, it will be registered," Gintsburg said.

The use of the vaccine will, however, have an age restriction.

"There is one 'but' ” these are children of 15-17 years old. ... it should be at least 14-13 years," the Gamaleya director noted.

Putin asked in response if younger children could get inoculated, to which Gintsburg said that this vaccine cannot be given to minors.

