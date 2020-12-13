UrduPoint.com
Gamaleya Head Says Sputnik V Likely To Give 2 Years COVID-19 Immunity, Pfizer 4-5 Months

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 12:00 AM

Gamaleya Head Says Sputnik V Likely to Give 2 Years COVID-19 Immunity, Pfizer 4-5 Months

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2020) The Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 is likely to provide up to two years of immunity from COVID-19, compared to the four or five months immunity that may be achieved by using the vaccine produced by Pfizer and BioNTech, Alexander Gintsburg, the head of Russia's Gamaleya research institute, said on Saturday.

"Concerning our vaccine and the platform it was created on, the Ebola vaccine, there is experimental evidence that using this platform, using similar preparation methods, provides protection for two years at least, maybe more. It is difficult to say how long the Pfizer vaccine will give immunity, but based on the general findings from such vaccines, one must think that the period of protection will be no more than four to five months, although this requires experimental data," Gintsburg said during an appearance on the Solovyov Live Youtube channel.

Gintsburg also referred to data from Sputnik V's clinical trials which has shown the vaccine to be 96 percent effective at preventing infection.

The head of the Gamaleya institute, which produces Sputnik V, also said that those who still contract COVID-19 despite receiving the vaccine will experience milder symptoms than those who are not innoculated.

