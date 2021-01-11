Gamaleya Institute Chief Believes Russia Also Has Its Unique Coronavirus Strain

UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 02:09 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) Alexander Gintsburg, the head of Russia's Gamaleya research institute, expressed the belief on Monday that there is a unique strain of coronavirus in the country, just like in the United Kingdom, but it has not been detected yet.

"We are looking forward to a unique Russian strain to be detected, as the UK, South Africa and Brazil have their own strains already. Strains are being detected in areas where UK citizens work, and what has the UK got that we have not? Russia is much bigger than the UK, we should have identified a new strain a long time ago," Gintsburg told Sputnik.

According to Gintsburg, Russia has not yet detected the new strain, as it sequences significantly fewer virus samples than the UK.

